2017 Buick LaCrosse

128,126 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Buick LaCrosse

2017 Buick LaCrosse

Essence Remote Start | Navigation | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Rear Vision Camera

2017 Buick LaCrosse

Essence Remote Start | Navigation | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Rear Vision Camera

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8013138
  • Stock #: U2087
  • VIN: 1G4ZP5SSXHU200107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2087
  • Mileage 128,126 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence has just arrived! * Automatic Climate Control * Cruise Control * Heated Front Seats * Driver 8-Way Power Seat * Cargo Net * Remote Vehicle Start * Wireless Charging * 3.6L DOHC DI V6 Engine * Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Tire Pressure Monitor * Rear Vision Camera * 8-Speed Automatic Transmission * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Universal Home Remote * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Premium Sound & Navigation System * Call us to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Satellite Radio
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

