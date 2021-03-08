Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

81,584 KM

Details

$30,977

+ tax & licensing
$30,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Leather Seating | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start | Bluetooth

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Leather Seating | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start | Bluetooth

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,977

+ taxes & licensing

81,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6692339
  Stock #: U1885
  VIN: 1GCGTCEN8H1252211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U1885
  • Mileage 81,584 KM

Vehicle Description

FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS * LEATHER STEERING WHEEL * BLUETOOTH * NAVIGATION * CLIMATE CONTROL * TRACTION CONTROL * REAR VIEW CAMERA * TRAILERING PACKAGE * APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY * ONSTAR * LEATHER SEATING * POWER SEATING / POWER MIRRORS * SOFT FOLDING TONNEAU COVER * SPRAY-ON BEDLINER * 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT * LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL * 3" OFF-ROAD ASSIST STEPS * TEEN DRIVER * APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY * BOSE SPEAKERS *

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

