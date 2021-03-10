Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

105,093 KM

$16,977

+ tax & licensing
$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT One Owner | Remote Start | True North Edition | Heated Seats

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT One Owner | Remote Start | True North Edition | Heated Seats

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

105,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6701897
  Stock #: 21082A
  VIN: 2GNALCEK6H1524249

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 21082A
  Mileage 105,093 KM

Vehicle Description

True North Edition * Remote Start * Keyless Entry * 17" Wheels * Heated Seats * Sunroof * Power Seating * Power Mirrors * Power Windows * Power Liftgate * Siriusxm * 4G LTE Wifi * Onstar * Navigation * Pioneer Speaker System * Roof Side Rails * All Weather Floor mats.

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

