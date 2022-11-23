2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 3 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9410401

9410401 Stock #: N22188B

N22188B VIN: 2GNFLFEK7H6212872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # N22188B

Mileage 25,369 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.