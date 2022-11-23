$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT ONE OWNER | LOW KMS | NO ACCIDENTS | PIONEER SOUND | SUNROOF
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9410401
- Stock #: N22188B
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK7H6212872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT in beautiful Iridescent Pearl Tricoat with a Jet Black interior. One owner, low KM's and no accidents reported.
17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a trip computer and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Enjoy ONStar with Teen Driver. Pioneer sound, XM radio, rear tinted windows and roof rails.
Enjoy WIFI, a power tilt/sliding sunroof, remote start, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, eight-way power driver seat, heated seats.
Body-color mirror housings, heated mirrors, LED daytime running lights, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails and an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system that includes Chevy's MyLink interface, Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps.
Call and book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
