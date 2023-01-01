Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

207,759 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

TRAILERING PACKAGE | SUNROOF | 20" CHROME WHEELS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

TRAILERING PACKAGE | SUNROOF | 20" CHROME WHEELS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

207,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10059165
  • Stock #: U2307A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC4HG397911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2307A
  • Mileage 207,759 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ in Silver Ice Metallic! 5.3L Ecotec V8 engine with an 8 speed automatic transmission.



This Silverado 1500 LTZ comes equipped with assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, sunroof, Z71 off-road suspension, bed liner, CD player, cruise control, navigation, tonneau cover,leather upholstery, keyless entry, rear park assist, rear view camera, remote start, steering wheel audio control, wireless charger, heated and vented front seats and plenty more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

