2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$29,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 7 , 7 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10059165

10059165 Stock #: U2307A

U2307A VIN: 3GCUKSEC4HG397911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # U2307A

Mileage 207,759 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.