2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,977 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 4 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7726561

7726561 Stock #: U2045

U2045 VIN: 1GCNKNEH9HZ117062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U2045

Mileage 43,482 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.