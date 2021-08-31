Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,482 KM

Details Description Features

$36,977

+ tax & licensing
$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4WD | Towing Package | OnStar | Spray-On Bed Liner

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4WD | Towing Package | OnStar | Spray-On Bed Liner

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

43,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7726561
  Stock #: U2045
  VIN: 1GCNKNEH9HZ117062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2045
  • Mileage 43,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this sporty, very clean truck with low kms that is ready to go! Power Windows * 40/20/40 Split Front Bench * Power Door Locks * Spray-On Bed Liner * 7" Colour Touch Screen * Cruise Control * Tilt Steering * Tire Carrier Lock * Teen Driver * Tire Pressure monitor * Rear Vision Camera * Chrome Bumper with Cornersteps * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Keyless Entry * Climate Control * Power Outside Mirrors * Automatic Locking Rear Differential * E85 Capable Fuel System * 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 4.3L DI V6 * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * LS Convenience Package * Wheel Lock Package * HID Headlamps * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * 4" Chrome Assist Steps * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment with our sales team today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

