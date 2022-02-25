Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

89,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ New Brakes | 4WD | Leather Upholstery | Front & Rear Park Assist | 4G LTE Wifi Hotspot | OnStar

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ New Brakes | 4WD | Leather Upholstery | Front & Rear Park Assist | 4G LTE Wifi Hotspot | OnStar

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8330196
  2. 8330196
  3. 8330196
  4. 8330196
  5. 8330196
  6. 8330196
  7. 8330196
  8. 8330196
  9. 8330196
  10. 8330196
  11. 8330196
  12. 8330196
  13. 8330196
  14. 8330196
  15. 8330196
  16. 8330196
  17. 8330196
  18. 8330196
  19. 8330196
  20. 8330196
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,977

+ taxes & licensing

89,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8330196
  • Stock #: U2148
  • VIN: 1GCVKSEC8HZ255646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2148
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This lightly used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ is JUST IN with a bunch of great features to offer!! * Power Windows * Power Sliding Rear Window * Remote Locking Tailgate * Power Door Locks * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Automatic Climate Control * MyLink Audio w/Naviagation * Cruise Control * Remote Keyless Entry * Remote Vehicle Start * Spray-On Bed Liner * Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror * Power Folding Outside Mirrors * High Capacity Air Cleaner * Heated Front Seats * EcoTec3 5.3L V8 * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * Z71 Off-Road Package * 110V AC Power Outlet * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * LTZ Plus Package * CD Player * Font & Rear Park Assist * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Tire Pressure Monitor * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 202,500 KM
$9,977 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 56,468 KM
$46,977 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Veloste...
 101,456 KM
$17,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory