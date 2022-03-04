Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71 OFF ROAD | LOW KM'S | REAR VIEW CAMERA | WIRELESS CHARGING

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71 OFF ROAD | LOW KM'S | REAR VIEW CAMERA | WIRELESS CHARGING

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8607152
  Stock #: N22073A
  VIN: 3GCUKREC1HG193110

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22073A
  Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with LOW km's. Front seats are comfortable for long drives and the cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds. 5.3L ecotec engine which produces 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.

EZ Lift and Lower tailgate, alloy wheels, body-colored door handles and mirrors, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an upgraded driver information display, and an 8-inch touchscreen with HD radio, satellite radio and a CD player.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

