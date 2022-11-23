Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

60,357 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L SEATS 7 | BLUETOOTH | TOUCH SCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMORE START

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L SEATS 7 | BLUETOOTH | TOUCH SCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMORE START

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9424764
  Stock #: N22126A
  VIN: 2C4RC1BG8HR833741

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 60,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in black with low km's and no accidents reported. This van has third row seating making room for 7 passengers.



Enjoy heated front seats, Bluetooth, 3 zone climate control. 5" touch screen display with a rear view camera and rear parking sensors to make backing into any parking space easy. Push to start engine, power outlet, AUX outlet, USB outlet.



Power liftgate, 8 way power driver seat, power locks and windows. Tilt/Telescopic steering wheel, voice commands, Uconnect access, Stow and Go seating. LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking. Folding/collapsible second-row Stow 'n Go seats, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat and an electric parking brake



Power-sliding rear doors, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio. Roof rails, fancier exterior trim, foglights, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, LED taillights, a security alarm.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

