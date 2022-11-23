$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L SEATS 7 | BLUETOOTH | TOUCH SCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMORE START
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9424764
- Stock #: N22126A
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG8HR833741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in black with low km's and no accidents reported. This van has third row seating making room for 7 passengers.
Enjoy heated front seats, Bluetooth, 3 zone climate control. 5" touch screen display with a rear view camera and rear parking sensors to make backing into any parking space easy. Push to start engine, power outlet, AUX outlet, USB outlet.
Power liftgate, 8 way power driver seat, power locks and windows. Tilt/Telescopic steering wheel, voice commands, Uconnect access, Stow and Go seating. LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking. Folding/collapsible second-row Stow 'n Go seats, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat and an electric parking brake
Power-sliding rear doors, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio. Roof rails, fancier exterior trim, foglights, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, LED taillights, a security alarm.
Call and book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
