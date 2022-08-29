Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

196,793 KM

$17,977

+ tax & licensing
$17,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT DVD | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT DVD | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$17,977

+ taxes & licensing

196,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9221362
  • Stock #: N22098C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3HR661811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N22098C
  • Mileage 196,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with a 3.6L Pentastar engine and a 6 speed automatic transmission in black.



Enjoy 7 passenger seating, beautiful leather upholstery throughout and heated front seats. Equip with power locks, windows and seats.



A navigation system and a DVD player for all your destination trips. Keyless entry.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

