2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT DVD | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
- Listing ID: 9221362
- Stock #: N22098C
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG3HR661811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 196,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with a 3.6L Pentastar engine and a 6 speed automatic transmission in black.
Enjoy 7 passenger seating, beautiful leather upholstery throughout and heated front seats. Equip with power locks, windows and seats.
A navigation system and a DVD player for all your destination trips. Keyless entry.
Call and book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
