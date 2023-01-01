Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

92,204 KM

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad NEW TIRES! | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | DVD PLAYER | 7-PASSENGER SEATING

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad NEW TIRES! | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | DVD PLAYER | 7-PASSENGER SEATING

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

92,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205607
  • Stock #: U2053B
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG3HT592926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2053B
  • Mileage 92,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this black 2017 Dodge Jounrey Crossroad! New tires!



Comes equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, sunroof, navigation system, heated seats, leather upholstery, DVD player, rear park assist, rear view camera, keyless entry, third row seating, traction control, automatic lights, bluetooth, a touchscreen display, USB outlets and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

