$22,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad NEW TIRES! | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | DVD PLAYER | 7-PASSENGER SEATING
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$22,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10205607
- Stock #: U2053B
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG3HT592926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2053B
- Mileage 92,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this black 2017 Dodge Jounrey Crossroad! New tires!
Comes equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, sunroof, navigation system, heated seats, leather upholstery, DVD player, rear park assist, rear view camera, keyless entry, third row seating, traction control, automatic lights, bluetooth, a touchscreen display, USB outlets and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.