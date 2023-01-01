Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

114,018 KM

$29,477

+ tax & licensing
$29,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$29,477

+ taxes & licensing

114,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10220436
  • Stock #: U2356
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH3HGC41564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2356
  • Mileage 114,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT! No Accidents! 7 Passenger seating!



Equipped with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, dual sunroofs, bluetooth, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, front bucket seats, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power seats and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!




 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

