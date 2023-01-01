$29,477+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$29,477
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10220436
- Stock #: U2356
- VIN: 1FM5K8DH3HGC41564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U2356
- Mileage 114,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT! No Accidents! 7 Passenger seating!
Equipped with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, dual sunroofs, bluetooth, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, front bucket seats, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power seats and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.