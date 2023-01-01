Menu
2017 Ford F-150

165,506 KM

Details Description Features

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE| 3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE| 3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

165,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510560
  • Stock #: 24020A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG7HFB46467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat with a 3.5L V6 Ecoboost engine! Only one owner and no accidents!



The 2017 F-150 Lariat is a premium full-size pickup truck known for its powerful performance and luxurious features. It offers a combination of towing capability, advanced technology, and upscale interior features, making it a versatile and comfortable choice for both work and play.



Some of the features include, trailering package, moonroof, heated front and back seats, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, navigation system, rear view camera, remote start, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power rear sliding window, bed liner, assist steps, automatic start/stop, automatic climate control, keyless entry, rear park assist, traction control, a touchscreen display and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

