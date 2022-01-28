Menu
2017 Ford F-150

145,229 KM

Details Description Features

$47,977

+ tax & licensing
$47,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Platinum New Tires | New Brakes | Leather Upholstery | 4WD | Bed Liner | Sunroof | Navigation

2017 Ford F-150

Platinum New Tires | New Brakes | Leather Upholstery | 4WD | Bed Liner | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,977

+ taxes & licensing

145,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8258712
  Stock #: U2124
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG3HFC72552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2124
  • Mileage 145,229 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford F-150 XLT has just hit the lot, so don't miss out on checking this one out! * Power Windows * Power Seats * Power Door Locks * Leather Upholstery * Sunroof * Power Door Mirrors * Heated Door Mirrors * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Bluetooth * Navigation * CD Player * Call today to book your appointment!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Remote Entry
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

