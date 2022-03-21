Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

93,441 KM

Details Description Features

$41,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TONNEAU COVER | BED LINER | 5.0L | NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TONNEAU COVER | BED LINER | 5.0L | NAVIGATION

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8947234
  2. 8947234
  3. 8947234
  4. 8947234
  5. 8947234
  6. 8947234
  7. 8947234
  8. 8947234
  9. 8947234
  10. 8947234
  11. 8947234
  12. 8947234
  13. 8947234
  14. 8947234
  15. 8947234
  16. 8947234
  17. 8947234
  18. 8947234
  19. 8947234
  20. 8947234
  21. 8947234
  22. 8947234
  23. 8947234
  24. 8947234
  25. 8947234
  26. 8947234
  27. 8947234
  28. 8947234
  29. 8947234
  30. 8947234
  31. 8947234
  32. 8947234
  33. 8947234
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,977

+ taxes & licensing

93,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947234
  • Stock #: N22157A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF7HKE28168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the beautiful 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat with a CLEAN CARFAX - low km's, one owner and no accidents reported. Very comfortable ride. Heavy duty floor liners and leather upholstery make for an easy clean up!

Hard locking tonneau cover, bed liner, power liftgate and power sliding back window. Enjoy a MASSIVE power moon roof, push to start engine, navigation for all your trips, cruise control and steering wheel mounted controls. Large 8" touch screen display with a rear view camera and rear park assist make parking a breeze.

You get 18-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, power-folding mirrors, an 8-inch driver information display with expanded capabilities, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver-seat memory settings, ambient lighting, leather upholstery and ventilated and heated front seats.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2009 Pontiac Solstic...
 74,933 KM
$18,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 90,246 KM
$45,977 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX O...
 129,632 KM
$12,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory