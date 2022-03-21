$41,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TONNEAU COVER | BED LINER | 5.0L | NAVIGATION
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,977
- Listing ID: 8947234
- Stock #: N22157A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF7HKE28168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,441 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard locking tonneau cover, bed liner, power liftgate and power sliding back window. Enjoy a MASSIVE power moon roof, push to start engine, navigation for all your trips, cruise control and steering wheel mounted controls. Large 8" touch screen display with a rear view camera and rear park assist make parking a breeze.
You get 18-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, power-folding mirrors, an 8-inch driver information display with expanded capabilities, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver-seat memory settings, ambient lighting, leather upholstery and ventilated and heated front seats.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
