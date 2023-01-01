Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Acadia

173,448 KM

Details Description Features

$21,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Acadia

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | POWER LIFTGATE | TRAILERING PACKAGE| TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | POWER LIFTGATE | TRAILERING PACKAGE| TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10510563
  2. 10510563
  3. 10510563
  4. 10510563
  5. 10510563
  6. 10510563
  7. 10510563
  8. 10510563
  9. 10510563
  10. 10510563
Contact Seller

$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510563
  • Stock #: 23202A
  • VIN: 1GKKNTLS4HZ206815

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23202A
  • Mileage 173,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2017 GMC Acadia SLE All-Terrain in Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic! No accidents and only one owner!



The 2017 GMC Acadia SLE All-Terrain Edition is a versatile midsize SUV that combines family-friendly features with off-road capability. It's designed to tackle various terrains while offering comfort and convenience for daily driving, making it a well-rounded choice for active lifestyles.



Comes equipped with heated front seats, cloth upholstery, navigation system, roof rack rails, double power sunroof, power liftgate, memory seats, heated mirrors, front & rear park assist, rear view camera, trailering package, lane departure warning, Bose speakers, bluetooth, automatic start/stop, keyless entry, cruise control, remote start and much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 49,369 KM
$72,977 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Enclave L...
 295,462 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 87,500 KM
$41,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory