2017 GMC Acadia

74,553 KM

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 GMC Acadia

2017 GMC Acadia

Denali NEW TIRES | NAVIGATION | TOUCH SCREEN | BOSE SOUND | WIFI | AWD | 7 PASSENGER SEATING

2017 GMC Acadia

Denali NEW TIRES | NAVIGATION | TOUCH SCREEN | BOSE SOUND | WIFI | AWD | 7 PASSENGER SEATING

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

74,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8478474
  Stock #: N22082A
  VIN: 1GKKNXLS4HZ284356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N22082A
  • Mileage 74,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2017 GMC Acadia Denali.

Loaded with 20" alloy wheels, power liftgate and a dual sunroof. This SUV also comes with 8" touch screen display, cruise control, Bluetooth, wireless charging and XM Radio. Enjoy wifi on your next road trip, ONStar, navigation and heated and vented seats.

Third row seating, BOSE sound system and leather interior. Remote start and keyless entry and comes with a towing package.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

