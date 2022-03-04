$39,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 GMC Acadia
Denali NEW TIRES | NAVIGATION | TOUCH SCREEN | BOSE SOUND | WIFI | AWD | 7 PASSENGER SEATING
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,977
- Stock #: N22082A
- VIN: 1GKKNXLS4HZ284356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # N22082A
- Mileage 74,553 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with 20" alloy wheels, power liftgate and a dual sunroof. This SUV also comes with 8" touch screen display, cruise control, Bluetooth, wireless charging and XM Radio. Enjoy wifi on your next road trip, ONStar, navigation and heated and vented seats.
Third row seating, BOSE sound system and leather interior. Remote start and keyless entry and comes with a towing package.
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
