$29,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE TOWING PACKAGE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | Z71 OFF ROAD
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$29,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9437976
- Stock #: N22219A
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC1HG413610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # N22219A
- Mileage 150,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with a 5.3: EcoTec3 engine in beautiful Stone Blue Metallic. ONE OWNER, NO accidents!
Enjoy a tri-fold hard tonneau cover and bed liner. Rear bumper corner steps, 4" assist steps, rear tinted windows and heated power seats. A backup camera, an upgraded infotainment unit, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt/telescoping column.
Automatic climate, front bench seats that are heated, a large 8" touch screen display, remote start and keyless entry.
This truck is loaded with a towing package for all your hauling needs. Z71 off road suspension, Kodiak Edition.
Call to book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.