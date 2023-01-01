Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

94,487 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.8L V8 | Double Cab | Off-Road Suspension | CD Player

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.8L V8 | Double Cab | Off-Road Suspension | CD Player

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 9564343
  2. 9564343
  3. 9564343
  4. 9564343
  5. 9564343
  6. 9564343
  7. 9564343
  8. 9564343
  9. 9564343
  10. 9564343
  11. 9564343
  12. 9564343
  13. 9564343
  14. 9564343
  15. 9564343
  16. 9564343
  17. 9564343
  18. 9564343
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

94,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9564343
  • Stock #: N22223A
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC7HZ238011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22223A
  • Mileage 94,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh to our lot is this 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission and 5.3L V8 Engine. One Owner and No Accidents!



Equipped with 4 Wheel Drive and Off-Road Suspension this truck drives great! Perfect for cruising or towing a trailer. 



This truck is set up with a Trailer Hitch, Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, Off-Road Suspension, Rear View Camera, CD Player, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, an 8” Touch Screen and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2010 Chevrolet Camar...
 66,461 KM
$21,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 94,487 KM
$29,977 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 40,516 KM
$68,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory