$70,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT DIESEL | TOWING PACKAGE | Z71 OFF ROAD | BED LINER | RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$70,977
- Listing ID: 8625173
- Stock #: N22059A
- VIN: 1GT12TEY9HF120340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 91,065 KM
Vehicle Description
With its considerable capabilities and luxurious interior, the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck. The revised 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 gives the Sierra HD massive towing and hauling power, too.
18-inch chromed alloy wheels, additional chrome trim, foglights, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
Tinted rear windows, a remote locking EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, LED cargo box illumination, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, carpeting, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, HD radio and a CD player.
The Z71 suspension package adds hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and unique styling tweaks. All Terrain HD package, which includes the spray-in bedliner and a heated steering wheel.
