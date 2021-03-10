Menu
2017 GMC Yukon XL

74,200 KM

Details Description Features

$59,977

+ tax & licensing
$59,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

No Accidents | Denali | Heated & Vented Seats | Front & Rear Park Assist | Bluetooth

No Accidents | Denali | Heated & Vented Seats | Front & Rear Park Assist | Bluetooth

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

74,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6701909
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ2HR248592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U1940
  • Mileage 74,200 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents * 4WD * Front & Rear Park Assist * Heated & Vented Seats * 3RD Row Power Fold Flat Seating * Remote Start * Power Assist Steps * Power Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * Power Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Trailer Brake Control * Heated 2ND Row Seating * Navigation * Adjustable Pedals * 6.2L DI V8 * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Apple/Android Carplay * Teen Driver * 22" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheels * DVD Player * Bose Speakers * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Heads-Up-Display * Adaptive Cruise Control * OnStar * Siriusxm * Trailering Package

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

