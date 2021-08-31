Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

72,320 KM

Details Description Features

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon Crazy Plum | 4WD | Towing Package | Leather Upholstery | Heated Seats | Navigation System

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon Crazy Plum | 4WD | Towing Package | Leather Upholstery | Heated Seats | Navigation System

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8013132
  2. 8013132
  3. 8013132
  4. 8013132
  5. 8013132
  6. 8013132
  7. 8013132
  8. 8013132
  9. 8013132
  10. 8013132
  11. 8013132
  12. 8013132
  13. 8013132
  14. 8013132
  15. 8013132
  16. 8013132
  17. 8013132
  18. 8013132
  19. 8013132
  20. 8013132
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

72,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8013132
  • Stock #: U2084
  • VIN: 1C4BJWCG8HL594512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 72,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in the cool colour of Crazy Plum. It comes with both the hard and soft top and is ready to go today! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Seats * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Power Outlet * XM Radio * Navigation System * Heated Seats * Leather Upholstery * Remote Start * Keyless Entry * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2016 Chrysler Town &...
 123,722 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue AW...
 52,885 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE...
 66,845 KM
$26,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory