2017 Volkswagen Jetta

100,192 KM

$12,477

+ tax & licensing
$12,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline+ One Owner | No Accidents | Bluetooth | Local Trade

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline+ One Owner | No Accidents | Bluetooth | Local Trade

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,477

+ taxes & licensing

100,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7019912
  • Stock #: 21225B
  • VIN: 3VW2B7AJ1HM351296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21225B
  • Mileage 100,192 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * No Accidents * FWD * 1.4 L * Cloth Seating * Manual Seats * Climate Control * AM/FM Radio * Cruise Control * Bluetooth For Phone * Power Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * Heated Outside Mirrors * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Seats * Power Outlet * Climate Control

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

