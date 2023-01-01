Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

80,001 KM

$32,977

+ tax & licensing
$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

Luxury ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF | LUXURY | BOSE SPEAKERS | HEATED & VENTED SEATS | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

2018 Cadillac XT5

Luxury ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF | LUXURY | BOSE SPEAKERS | HEATED & VENTED SEATS | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

80,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088487
  • Stock #: U2352
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS9JZ247059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent arrival on our pre-owned lot is this gorgeous 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury! No accidents!



Luxury at it’s finest with this Cadillac XT5! From style to comfort this SUV has it all! Fully loaded with all the features that you’ll want and need including, heated steering wheel, memory seats, front and rear park assist, rear view camera, touchscreen display, leather upholstery, heated seats, navigation system, ultraview sunroof, Bose speakers, automatic start/stop, power liftgate, bluetooth, apple/android car play, and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

