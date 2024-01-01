Menu
Freshly added to our preowned lot is this GORGEOUS 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS in Nightfall Grey Metallic! Brand NEW Tires and No Accidents!

Experience the exhilarating power and precision of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. With its sleek design and roaring V8 engine, every drive becomes a thrilling adventure. Feel the rush as you accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a heartbeat. Whether youre cruising down the open highway or tackling tight corners, the Camaro 2SS delivers unmatched performance and style that ignites the senses. Get ready to unleash the beast within and dominate the road like never before.

Some of the features include, leather upholstery, navigation system, heated and ventilated seats, heating steering wheel, power sunroof, dual mode performance exhaust, Bose speakers, 20 5-spoke alloy wheels, bluetooth with apple/android car play, memory seats, touchscreen display, XM radio, rear view camera with rear park assist, heads up display, cruise control, remote vehicle start and SO much more!

Call and book your appointment today!

Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.

All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.

**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.

*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).

Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

71,320 KM

$44,977

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS NEW TIRES! | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS NEW TIRES! | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

71,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FH1R73J0168119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24026B
  • Mileage 71,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our preowned lot is this GORGEOUS 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS in Nightfall Grey Metallic! Brand NEW Tires and No Accidents!



Experience the exhilarating power and precision of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. With its sleek design and roaring V8 engine, every drive becomes a thrilling adventure. Feel the rush as you accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a heartbeat. Whether you're cruising down the open highway or tackling tight corners, the Camaro 2SS delivers unmatched performance and style that ignites the senses. Get ready to unleash the beast within and dominate the road like never before.



Some of the features include, leather upholstery, navigation system, heated and ventilated seats, heating steering wheel, power sunroof, dual mode performance exhaust, Bose speakers, 20 5-spoke alloy wheels, bluetooth with apple/android car play, memory seats, touchscreen display, XM radio, rear view camera with rear park assist, heads up display, cruise control, remote vehicle start and SO much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Chevrolet Camaro