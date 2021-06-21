Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

25,238 KM

Details Description Features

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT One Owner | Remote Vehicle Start | Rear Vision Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT One Owner | Remote Vehicle Start | Rear Vision Camera

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 7492806
  2. 7492806
  3. 7492806
  4. 7492806
  5. 7492806
  6. 7492806
  7. 7492806
  8. 7492806
  9. 7492806
  10. 7492806
  11. 7492806
  12. 7492806
  13. 7492806
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

25,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492806
  • Stock #: U2015
  • VIN: 1G1FD1RS3J0184675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U2015
  • Mileage 25,238 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * Remote Vehicle Start * Rear Vision Camera * Automatic Climate Control * MyLink Audio With 8" Colour Touch Screen * Heated Front Seats * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * 20" 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels * Wireless Charging * Rear Park Assist * Convenience & Lighting Package * Teen Driver * Sirius XM Satellite Radio * OnStar * Universal Home Remote * Bose Premium Speaker System * Head-Up Display * Heated Steering Wheel * 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot *

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2018 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 89,825 KM
$29,977 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,527 KM
$42,977 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 43,509 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory