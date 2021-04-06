Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Heated Seats | 7" Colour Touchscreen | Teen Driver |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Heated Seats | 7" Colour Touchscreen | Teen Driver |

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 6863526
  2. 6863526
  3. 6863526
  4. 6863526
  5. 6863526
  6. 6863526
  7. 6863526
  8. 6863526
  9. 6863526
  10. 6863526
  11. 6863526
  12. 6863526
  13. 6863526
  14. 6863526
  15. 6863526
  16. 6863526
  17. 6863526
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6863526
  • Stock #: U1952
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7232603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * No Accidents * LT Convenience Package * Power Locks * Remote Start * 7" Colour Touchscreen * Cruise Control * Heated Seats * Bluetooth * 15" Wheels * Sirius XM Radio * OnStar * USB Charging Port * Rear View Camera * Rear Park Assist * 4G LTE Wifi

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2020 Kia Soul GT-Lin...
 13,164 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Sp...
 46,671 KM
$18,977 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave E...
 23,163 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory