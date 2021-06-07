Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

53,356 KM

Details Description Features

$15,977

+ tax & licensing
$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto One Owner | Cruise Control | OnStar | Remote Start

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto One Owner | Cruise Control | OnStar | Remote Start

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

53,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7298771
  Stock #: U2011
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM4J7242153

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # U2011
  Mileage 53,356 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * Cruise Control * OnStar * Remote Start * Power Door Locks * Climate Control * LT Convenience Package * MyLink 7" Color Touch * Heated Seats * Teen Driver * Tire Pressure Monitor * Bluetooth * USB Charge Port * Rear Vision Camera * Sirius XM Radio *

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

