2018 Chevrolet Equinox

44,628 KM

$26,977

+ tax & licensing
$26,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

HEATED SEATS | LOW KM'S | BLUETOOTH | REAR VIEW CAMERA | 2.0L TURBO ENGINE

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

HEATED SEATS | LOW KM'S | BLUETOOTH | REAR VIEW CAMERA | 2.0L TURBO ENGINE

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,977

+ taxes & licensing

44,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219623
  • Stock #: 23149A
  • VIN: 2GNAXTEX6J6172203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23149A
  • Mileage 44,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox in Sandy Ridge Metallic! Low KMs!



This mid-size SUV has everything you need in a family vehicle. Lots of convenience features such as a touchscreen display, heated front seats, cruise control, large cargo trunk, power liftgate, keyless entry, lane departure warning, rear park assist, 2.0L turbo charged engine, power drive seat, power windows, bluetooth, automatic climate control, automatic start/stop, cloth upholstery, rear view camera, remote start and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

