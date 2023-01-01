2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 6 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10219623

10219623 Stock #: 23149A

23149A VIN: 2GNAXTEX6J6172203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23149A

Mileage 44,628 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.