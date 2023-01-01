Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

135,905 KM

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

REAR VIEW CAMERA | 1.5L TURBO ENGINE | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

REAR VIEW CAMERA | 1.5L TURBO ENGINE | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

135,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457220
  • Stock #: 24011A
  • VIN: 2GNAXJEV6J6335841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Mosaic Black Metallic! No Accidents!



Comes equipped with remote vehicle start, cruise control, cloth upholstery, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, heated front seats, 7 touchscreen display, 17 alloy wheels, XM radio, OnStar, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot, keyless entry, rear park assist, rear view camera, traction control and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

