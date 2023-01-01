2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 9 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10457220

10457220 Stock #: 24011A

24011A VIN: 2GNAXJEV6J6335841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,905 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.