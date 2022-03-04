Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

90,128 KM

Details

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 4 CYL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 4 CYL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

90,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8625170
  • Stock #: N22116A
  • VIN: 2GNAXTEX8J6212040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N22116A
  • Mileage 90,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT plus with ONE owner, no accidents and was originally purchased here!

18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 8-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), auxiliary rear-seat release levers and satellite radio.

Rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring that also detects rapidly approaching cars in the next lane.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

