2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,977 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 9 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8705537

8705537 Stock #: U2229

U2229 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6JF210898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 106,979 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

