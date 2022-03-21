Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

106,979 KM

$25,977

+ tax & licensing
$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4CYL | TOUCH SCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4CYL | TOUCH SCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

106,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8705537
  • Stock #: U2229
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6JF210898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2229
  • Mileage 106,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT! NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES. True North edition and LOADED with a leather package. Spacious interior with lots of front-seat headroom and a responsive and intuitive 8-inch touchscreen interface.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, rear-seat air vents and satellite radio. Keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, OnStar, Bluetooth phone connectivity.

The Convenience and Technology package adds remote-vehicle start, an auto-dimming mirror and wireless charging pad, and it upgrades the touchscreen interface to an 8-inch screen with navigation.

A Leather package adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, power front-seat lumbar adjustment, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

