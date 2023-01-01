$24,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT LONG BOX | TOW PACKAGE | CRUISE CONTROL | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
$24,977
- Listing ID: 10112106
- Stock #: U2317A
- VIN: 1GCNKNEC0JZ105117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 192,614 KM
Vehicle Description
Newly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevy Silverado Regular cab Work Truck in Summit White!
This truck is ready to work for you with a 5.3L EcoTec V8engine, a long box providing ample cargo space for carrying heavy loads and a towing package. Also includes cruise control, cloth upholstery, 7 touchscreen, rear bumper corner steps, rear view camera and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
