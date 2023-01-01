Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

192,614 KM

Details Description Features

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT LONG BOX | TOW PACKAGE | CRUISE CONTROL | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT LONG BOX | TOW PACKAGE | CRUISE CONTROL | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10112106
  2. 10112106
  3. 10112106
  4. 10112106
  5. 10112106
  6. 10112106
  7. 10112106
  8. 10112106
  9. 10112106
  10. 10112106
  11. 10112106
  12. 10112106
  13. 10112106
  14. 10112106
  15. 10112106
  16. 10112106
  17. 10112106
  18. 10112106
  19. 10112106
Contact Seller

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
192,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112106
  • Stock #: U2317A
  • VIN: 1GCNKNEC0JZ105117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 192,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Newly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevy Silverado Regular cab Work Truck in Summit White!



This truck is ready to work for you with a 5.3L EcoTec V8engine, a long box providing ample cargo space for carrying heavy loads and a towing package. Also includes cruise control, cloth upholstery, 7 touchscreen, rear bumper corner steps, rear view camera and more!



Call and book your appointment today!




 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 73,643 KM
$49,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 192,614 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 37,573 KM
$45,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory