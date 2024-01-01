$23,977+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD | RALLY-1 EDITION l REAR VIEW CAMERA
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD | RALLY-1 EDITION l REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$23,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 173,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Rally-1 Edition! No Accidents!
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Custom is a rugged and capable full-size pickup truck that blends strength with style. Known for its bold exterior design, this truck offers a powerful performance with a focus on customization. The Silverado Custom is equipped with modern features and a comfortable interior, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a reliable and personalized truck for work or daily use.
Equipped with cloth upholstery, cruise control, trailering package, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, automatic lights, power windows, power locks, a touchscreen display, Rally-1 Edition, traction control, XM radio, OnStar, bed liner, 20” alloy wheels and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riverview GM
Email Riverview GM
Riverview GM
Call Dealer
519-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014