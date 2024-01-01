Menu
<p>Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Rally-1 Edition! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Custom is a rugged and capable full-size pickup truck that blends strength with style. Known for its bold exterior design, this truck offers a powerful performance with a focus on customization. The Silverado Custom is equipped with modern features and a comfortable interior, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a reliable and personalized truck for work or daily use.</p> <p>Equipped with cloth upholstery, cruise control, trailering package, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, automatic lights, power windows, power locks, a touchscreen display, Rally-1 Edition, traction control, XM radio, OnStar, bed liner, 20” alloy wheels and more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><strong>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</strong> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p>

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

VIN 3GCUKPEC9JG288167

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

