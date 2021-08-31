Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

148,735 KM

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ 4WD | Towing Package | OnStar | Spray-On Bed Liner

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ 4WD | Towing Package | OnStar | Spray-On Bed Liner

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

148,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7752201
  • Stock #: 21224A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC3JG302163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTZ that is fully loaded with leather upholstery!! Power Windows * Power Sliding Rear Window * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Keyless Entry * Rear Wheelhouse Liners * Remote Vehicle Start * Rear Window Defogger * Power Sliding Glass Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * Auto-Dimming Mirror * Power Folding Outside Mirrors * High Capacity Air Cleaner * 110V AC Power Outlet * Heated & Vented Front Seats * EcoTec3 5.3L * Power Door Locks * Spray-On Bed Liner * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * MyLink (TM) Audio w/Navigation * Power Adjustable Pedals * Cruise Control * Wireless Charging * 8-Speed Automatic Transmission * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * High Performance LED Headlamps * Single-Slot CD Player * Front & Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Tire Pressure Monitor * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Front Recovery Hooks * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Trailering Package * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * Front Fog Lamps * Teen Driver * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * Z71 Off-Road Package * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

