2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | TOWING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BED LINER
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: N22089A
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3JG451259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 75,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our lot is the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT True North Edition. ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS! Front seats are comfortable for long drives and the cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds.
Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) with a six-speed transmission. Spray on bed liner, heated front seats, teen driver, ONStar, towing package, cruise control.
Tailgate damper, alloy wheels, body-colored door handles and mirrors, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, vinyl floor mats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an upgraded driver information display, and an 8-inch touchscreen with HD radio, satellite radio and a CD player. Double- and crew-cab models with front bucket seats also get a floor-mounted console with wireless phone charging.
Call and book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
