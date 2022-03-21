Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

75,650 KM

$40,977

+ tax & licensing
$40,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

1LT ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | TOWING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BED LINER

1LT ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | TOWING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BED LINER

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,977

+ taxes & licensing

75,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N22089A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3JG451259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22089A
  • Mileage 75,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT True North Edition. ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS! Front seats are comfortable for long drives and the cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds.

Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) with a six-speed transmission. Spray on bed liner, heated front seats, teen driver, ONStar, towing package, cruise control.

Tailgate damper, alloy wheels, body-colored door handles and mirrors, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, vinyl floor mats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an upgraded driver information display, and an 8-inch touchscreen with HD radio, satellite radio and a CD player. Double- and crew-cab models with front bucket seats also get a floor-mounted console with wireless phone charging.

Call and book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

