Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

66,231 KM

Details Description Features

$67,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ DIESEL | LEATHER | LONG BOX | TOWING PACKAGE | RUNNING BOARDS | WIFI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ DIESEL | LEATHER | LONG BOX | TOWING PACKAGE | RUNNING BOARDS | WIFI

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8564294
  2. 8564294
  3. 8564294
  4. 8564294
  5. 8564294
  6. 8564294
  7. 8564294
  8. 8564294
  9. 8564294
  10. 8564294
  11. 8564294
  12. 8564294
  13. 8564294
  14. 8564294
  15. 8564294
  16. 8564294
  17. 8564294
  18. 8564294
  19. 8564294
  20. 8564294
  21. 8564294
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,977

+ taxes & licensing

66,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564294
  • Stock #: U2213
  • VIN: 1GC2KWEY1JZ294946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our lot is the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ with a 6.6L Diesel engine. Immense hauling and towing capabilities, ride quality is surprisingly refined and quiet, powerful diesel engine and a solid build quality.

Maximum towing weight for the 2500HD checks in at 14,500 pounds with a conventional tow hitch or 18,100 pounds when using a fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer.

18-inch chrome alloy wheels, fog lights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver's seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt power outlet, and a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.

8-inch touchscreen and a rear view camera makes parking easy!

Call and book your appointment today.

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 85,000 KM
$55,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 66,231 KM
$67,977 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 158,237 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory