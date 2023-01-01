$18,977+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9953783
- Stock #: U2315
- VIN: KL8CD6SA5JC465120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevy Spark 1LT in Mosaic Black Metallic!
This Spark has so many impressive features for it’s size including high fuel economy and how easy it is to park in tight spaces! Some of the convenience features include cruise control, OnStar, XM radio, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, steering wheel audio controls, rear view camera, 7” touchscreen, USB outlets, traction control and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
