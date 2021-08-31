Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

74,153 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT One Owner | Clean CarFax | OnStar

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT One Owner | Clean CarFax | OnStar

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 7722748
  2. 7722748
  3. 7722748
  4. 7722748
  5. 7722748
  6. 7722748
  7. 7722748
  8. 7722748
  9. 7722748
  10. 7722748
  11. 7722748
  12. 7722748
  13. 7722748
  14. 7722748
  15. 7722748
  16. 7722748
  17. 7722748
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

74,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7722748
  • Stock #: U2044
  • VIN: 1GNERGKW4JJ239690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2044
  • Mileage 74,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful SUV with tons of room for the family!! * Remote Vehicle Start * 3.6L V6 * Automatic Climate Control * Leather Strapped Steering Wheel * 7-Passenger seating w/ 2nd Row Bucket * Deep Tint Rear Glass * 9-Speed Automatic Transmission * 18" Aluminum Wheels * Power Liftgate * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Universal Home Remote * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 33,876 KM
$54,977 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 50,168 KM
$47,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 113,690 KM
$36,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory