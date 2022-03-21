$21,477+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT REMOTE START | ROOF RAILS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | 4CYL | CLEAN
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,477
- Listing ID: 8868422
- Stock #: U2235
- VIN: 3GNCJLSB7JL376992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,694 KM
Vehicle Description
Full power accessories including power mirrors, locks and windows and heated mirrors. 7" touch screen display with a rear view camera makes parking a breeze. Includes OnStar, XMRadio, Bluetooth, cloth upholstery and steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Roof rails, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, remote vehicle start, cruise control and a storage drawer under the passenger seat. The infotainment system receives satellite radio, and a 110-volt outlet is added for the backseat area. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
