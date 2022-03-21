Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

96,694 KM

Details

$21,477

+ tax & licensing
$21,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

LT REMOTE START | ROOF RAILS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | 4CYL | CLEAN

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,477

+ taxes & licensing

96,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868422
  • Stock #: U2235
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB7JL376992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2018 Chevrolet TRAX LT! This SUV is in the beautiful Nightfall Grey Metallic. 4 cyl making it great on gas!

Full power accessories including power mirrors, locks and windows and heated mirrors. 7" touch screen display with a rear view camera makes parking a breeze. Includes OnStar, XMRadio, Bluetooth, cloth upholstery and steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Roof rails, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, remote vehicle start, cruise control and a storage drawer under the passenger seat. The infotainment system receives satellite radio, and a 110-volt outlet is added for the backseat area. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

