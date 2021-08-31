Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

85,470 KM

Details

$23,977

+ tax & licensing
$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT Keyless Entry | CD Player | Cruise Control

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT Keyless Entry | CD Player | Cruise Control

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

85,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7812789
  Stock #: U2043
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3JR232355

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2043
  • Mileage 85,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with lots of room! * 3.6L Engine * V6 VVT * Power Windows * CD Player * Cruise Control * Power Locks * Air Conditioning * Alloy Wheels * 2 Keyless Remotes * Front Wheel Drive * Traction Control * Heated Door Mirrors * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

