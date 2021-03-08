Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

80,753 KM

Details Description Features

$25,477

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL Rear HD Camera | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL Rear HD Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 6692327
  2. 6692327
  3. 6692327
  4. 6692327
  5. 6692327
  6. 6692327
  7. 6692327
  8. 6692327
  9. 6692327
  10. 6692327
  11. 6692327
  12. 6692327
  13. 6692327
  14. 6692327
  15. 6692327
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,477

+ taxes & licensing

80,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6692327
  • Stock #: 20232A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBB82563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20232A
  • Mileage 80,753 KM

Vehicle Description

MP3 PLAYER * HEATED SEATS * POWER LOCKS * POWER SEATS * XM RADIO * KEY-LESS ENTRY * REAR VIEW CAMERA * TRACTION CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 4G LTE WIFI * CRUISE CONTROL * POWER MIRRORS * REAR VIEW CAMERA * USB OUTLET

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2016 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 58,534 KM
$23,477 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory