Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Expedition

122,293 KM

Details Description Features

$59,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Ford Expedition

XLT Navigation System | New Tires | New Brakes | Power Liftgate | Heated & Cooled Seats |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Expedition

XLT Navigation System | New Tires | New Brakes | Power Liftgate | Heated & Cooled Seats |

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8445570
  2. 8445570
  3. 8445570
  4. 8445570
  5. 8445570
  6. 8445570
  7. 8445570
  8. 8445570
  9. 8445570
  10. 8445570
  11. 8445570
  12. 8445570
  13. 8445570
  14. 8445570
  15. 8445570
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,977

+ taxes & licensing

122,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445570
  • Stock #: U2135A
  • VIN: 1FMJU1JTXJEA71682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2135A
  • Mileage 122,293 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Expedition XLT with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine has just hit the lot. With beautiful leather upholstery and 8-passenger capacity, there is enough room and comfort for the whole family! Heated & cooled seats. 4x4, FULL powered seats. NEW tires and NEW brakes.

Enjoy power windows, locks and a power liftgate. Standard with cruise control an keyless entry. A large touch screen display with a navigation system.

Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Remote Entry
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 133,017 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 120,128 KM
$38,977 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 2500...
 184,754 KM
$44,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory