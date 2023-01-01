$24,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE-2 NEW TIRES! | NO ACCIDENTS | 7 PASSENGER | DUAL SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,977
- Listing ID: 10256988
- Stock #: U2320A
- VIN: 1GKKNLLS3JZ149769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 135,480 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 GMC Acadia SLE in Crimson Red Tintcoat! No Accidents and New Tires!!
This mid-size SUV is packed full of convenient features such as, rear view camera, rear park assist, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, cruise control, Bose speakers, bluetooth, automatic climate control, keyless entry, dual sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, a touchscreen display and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
