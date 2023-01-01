Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

96,108 KM

Details

$33,977

+ tax & licensing
$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

SLE 2.8L TURBO DIESEL | HEATED SEATS | HEAVY DUTY TRAILERING PACKAGE | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2018 GMC Canyon

SLE 2.8L TURBO DIESEL | HEATED SEATS | HEAVY DUTY TRAILERING PACKAGE | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

96,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510554
  • Stock #: 23169A
  • VIN: 1GTP6CE11J1211316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23169A
  • Mileage 96,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab in Dark Slate Metallic!



This GMC Canyon is a mid-size pickup truck that offeres a blend of funtionality, performance and comfort. Some of the features include, a heavy duty trailering package, rear view camera with rear park assist, keyless entry, an 8 touchscreen display, remote start, steering wheel audio controls, heated seats, cloth upholstery, cruise control, bluetooth, 17 alloy wheels, rear sliding window, XM radio and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

