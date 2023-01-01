2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p> </p> <p><span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p><em><span style=font-size:11px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif> delivery pending location. </span></span></em></p>

80,425 KM

Details Description Features

Denali

Denali

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

80,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ5JG578582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24095A
  • Mileage 80,425 KM

Vehicle Description

 



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

