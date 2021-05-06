Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

82,766 KM

Details Description Features

$38,477

+ tax & licensing
$38,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLE Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Spray-On Bedliner

SLE Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Spray-On Bedliner

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,477

+ taxes & licensing

82,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7055504
  • Stock #: U1950
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8JG479576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U1950
  • Mileage 82,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Kodiak 20" Alloy Wheels * Tonneau Cover *Heated Seats * Wireless Charging * Apple/Android Carplay * Navigation * Spray-On Bedliner * 5.3L Ecotec * Cruise Control * Remote Start * Keyless Entry * Automatic Climate Control * Power Outlet * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * 20" Wheels * CD Player * OnStar * Sirius XM Radio * 4G LTE Wifi * AM/FM Radio * Teen Driver * 4" Assist Steps * Rear View Camera * Rear Park Assist

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

