2018 GMC Sierra 1500

35,001 KM

$49,000

+ tax & licensing
$49,000

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLT Keyless Entry | All Terrain Package | Navigation | Spray On Bedliner

SLT Keyless Entry | All Terrain Package | Navigation | Spray On Bedliner

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,000

+ taxes & licensing

35,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7221053
  • Stock #: 21244A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC5JG300612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21244A
  • Mileage 35,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Spray On Bedliner * All Terrain Package * Navigation * Wireless Charging * Power Outlet * Power Folding Outside Mirrors * Remote Start * Remote Locking Tailgate * Power Windows * Heated Front Seats * Adjustable Pedals * Cruise Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Bose Speaker System * Siriusxm Radio * CD Player * AM/FM Radio

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

