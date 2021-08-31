2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,977 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 5 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7752672

7752672 Stock #: U2049

U2049 VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG603232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # U2049

Mileage 55,575 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 ON-STAR 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.