2018 GMC Sierra 1500

55,575 KM

SLE Leather Upholstery | Reflex Liner | OnStar | Kodiak Edition | 4WD

SLE Leather Upholstery | Reflex Liner | OnStar | Kodiak Edition | 4WD

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: U2049
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG603232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Windows * Remote Locking Tailgate * Deep Tint Rear Glass * Remote Keyless Entry * 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat * Remote Vehicle Start * Rear Window Defogger * Automatic Climate Control * Power Outside Mirrors * GMC Infotainment * 8" Color Touch Screen * Trailer Brake Controller * Cruise Control * Heated Front Seats * Transmission Fluid Cooler * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 * Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Kodiak Edition * Tire Carrier Lock * LED Front Fog Lamps * Teen Driver * 10-Way Power Driver Seat * Power Door Locks * Rear Wheelhouse Liners * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Cargo Tie Downs * Auto Locking Rear Differential * High Capacity Air Cleaner * 110V AC Power Outlet * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * HID Headlamps * CD Player * Sirius XM Satellite Radio * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Front Recovery Hooks * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * OnStar * Universal Home Remote * Tire Pressure Monitor * Rear Vision Camera * Chrome Bumper Cornersteps * OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot * Trailering Package

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Remote Entry
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

