2018 GMC Sierra 1500

92,000 KM

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLE NEW BRAKES | NO ACCIDENTS | RUNNING BOARDS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN | BLUETOOTH |

SLE NEW BRAKES | NO ACCIDENTS | RUNNING BOARDS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN | BLUETOOTH |

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8686928
  Stock #: U2225
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC4JG132536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2225
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Onyx Black! NEW BRAKES! Strong combination of fuel economy and power, comfortable, quiet cabin. Compliant ride quality makes it suitable for daily use.

20-inch alloy wheels, a damped tailgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen. 20" alloy wheels, automatic lights, power mirrors, locks and doors. Power liftgate, 4" running boards, remote start and keyless entry! OnStar, teen driver, XMradio, steering wheel audio controls, WIFI and so much more.

Six-speed automatic transmission, automatic xenon headlamps, power locks, a locking tailgate, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, a rearview camera, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, USB connectivity and a six-speaker sound system.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

